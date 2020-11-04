IPL 2020: ‘One of India’s brightest talents’ - Sunil Gavaskar’s huge compliment for youngster

Kolkata Knight Riders may have failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second season in a row but Shubman Gill emerged as their brightest prospect in IPL 2020. Gill, who returned as KKR’s highest scorer in this year’s IPL with 440 runs in 14 matches at an average of 33.84 also earned high-praise from legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.

Gavaskar termed Shubman Gill as one of the brightest talents of Indian cricket. “That’s why he (Shubamn Gill) is one of India’s brightest talents,” said Gavaskar during commentary in KKR’s last league match against Rajasthan Royals.

Gavaskar’s comments came while describing Gill’s flick shot off Varun Aaron in the second over of the match.

The ball shaped in after pitching on middle and leg and Gill used his wrists to flick it over mid-wicket on the front foot to collect his second boundary of the over. The KKR opener hit Aaron for three fours in that over to give KKR a good start.

This was not the first time Gavaskar heaped praise on Gill. The former India captain had said Gill has the potential to be one of the future stars of Indian cricket at the beginning of the IPL.

“Gill does have the technique. On a surface that had plenty of bounce, he had the ability to punch off the back foot. He picked up the length nicely. He just looks like he’s got a lot of time.

“Whenever you look at a quality player, you look at how they play the best bowlers. He showed enough glimpses to say ‘look he is the guy we have got to invest in,” Gavaskar had said.

Gill was dismissed after scoring 36 off 24 balls against RR. KKR won the match comfortably by 60 runs. Eoin Morgan (68* off 35) and Pat Cummins (4/34) were the stars of the night.

The victory, however, was not enough for KKR as both RCB and DC qualified and SRH beat MI on Tuesday to climb to the third spot.

The Eoin Morgan-led side finished fifth on the points table due to a poor net run rate.