IPL 2020: Pakistan players like Babar Azam can learn a lot if given chance to play in IPL, says Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi believes that Pakistan players could have learnt about how to handle high pressure situations if they were given a chance to play in Indian Premier League. Pakistan players have not been a part of the IPL since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008.

“The IPL is a big brand and I know that if our players like Babar Azam and others get a chance to play in it they would learn to play under pressure situations. Unfortunately, due to the existing policies, our players are not getting that big platform,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Pakistani media, according to news agency PTI. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

The former allrounder also said that the Pakistan players are in high demand in T20 leagues all over the world.

“Our players are in demand in other leagues all over the world and the good thing is they have their own top league, PSL, to showcase their talent, gain exposure and share dressing rooms (with top players),” Afridi said.

On being asked about his experience of playing in India during his cricketing career, Afridi said that he received a lot of love and respect from fans in the country.

“No doubt, the way I have enjoyed cricket in India, I have always appreciated the love and respect that I have gotten from the people of India,” the former Pakistan opener said.

“And now when I speak on social media, I get many messages from India and I reply to many people. I believe that my overall experience of India has been excellent,” he added.

