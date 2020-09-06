IPL 2020: Piyush Chawla clean bowls MS Dhoni, CSK captain replies with a massive six - WATCH VIDEO

MS Dhoni and Piyush Chawla may get along very well both on and off the field but they are having a battle of their own in the CSK net sessions. After Dhoni hit a huge six off Chawla in CSK’s first practice session in Dubai on Friday ahead of IPL 2020, the leg-spinner got back at the CSK captain by cleaning him up on Saturday.

It was a flatter delivery, which went straight with the arm and Dhoni did the mistake of going on his backfoot. He was late in bringing the bat down on time as the ball snuck through to disturb the woodwork.

The battle wasn’t over. It never is with Dhoni. The former India skipper took guard again, played a few confident strokes off Jadeja before launching another big six off Chawla.

Dhoni has looked in very good touch in the training sessions. There was no sign of rustiness despite being away from competitive cricket more than a year now.

In the five-day camp too that CSK held in Chennai before leaving for Dubai, Dhoni had looked at his best, according to CSK CEO Kashi Visawanathan.

Chawla,an IPL veteran, meanwhile, will be looking to fill the void of senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. The IPL’s third-highest wicket taker had decided to give this year’s IPL a miss due to personal reasons.

CSK’s other main batsmen, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu too had a good hit on Saturday.

They will all be gearing up for September 19 after it was confirmed that CSK will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the curtain raiser in Abu Dhabi.

CSK play most of their matches in Dubai (7), followed by Abu Dhabi (4) and Sharjah (3).