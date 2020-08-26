Sections
IPL 2020: Players from KXIP, Royals set for first net session in months after completing 6-day quarantine

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 12:55 IST

By Press Trust of India, Dubai

File image of Kings XI Punjab. (IPL)

All Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals squad members, who arrived here last week, will have their first proper training session in months on Wednesday evening, having tested negative for COVID-19 thrice during their mandatory six-day quarantine.

To beat the searing Dubai heat, teams have opted to train in the evening. KXIP and Royals, who are based in Dubai, and Kolkata Knight Riders, who are in Abu Dhabi, were among the first batch of teams to arrive on Thursday.

Following the players’ arrival, they were tested on day 1, 3 and 6 as per the BCCI Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and having cleared three tests, KXIP and Royals players are all set to resume training.

During the six-day quarantine, the players were not even allowed to step out of their rooms.



“All players who arrived here from India have cleared three rounds of testing and will start training today,” a source said referring to the Royals, who will be training at the ICC grounds here. David Miller, who has moved to Royals from KXIP, will join the squad after completing his quarantine having arrived only yesterday.

The same goes for another South African Hardus Viljoen, who will join KXIP nets after six days of isolation. “All those who flew from India on 20th and have cleared quarantine will start training today,” said a KXIP source.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will complete their quarantine on Thursday, having landed in UAE on Friday. The IPL will run from September 19 to November 10 and will be played in bio-secure environment due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

It is only for the first time in 13 years that the entire IPL is being held outside India.

It was held in South Africa in 2009 due to the general elections back home and for the same reason, a part of the event was held in the UAE in 2014. PTI BS PM PM

