MI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Playoffs Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma vs Shreyas Iyer in Dubai as MI, DC battle to enter the mega finale

IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs DC, Qualifier 1: Table toppers Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are set to lock horns in the first qualifier match of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today. Shreyas Iyers’s DC ended their 4-match losing streak by thumping Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. This victory help them ending their league phase at the second place on the points table. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are coming into the contest with a loss to their credit. They were defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 wickets on Tuesday. However, the results didn’t affect the standings. The winner of this face-off will enter the mega finale. The losing side will get another chance to try its luck out in the qualifier 2, to be held on November 8 in Abu Dhabi.

