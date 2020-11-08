Sections
Home / Cricket / DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020 Playoffs Latest Updates: Will Shikhar Dhawan return to form as DC take on Warner’s SRH in Qualifier 2?

DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020 Playoffs Latest Updates: Will Shikhar Dhawan return to form as DC take on Warner's SRH in Qualifier 2?

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, DC vs SRH, Qualifier 2: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will lock horns with David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2020 match today in Abu Dhabi.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 18:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020 Live Score, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Qualifier 2 - Indian Premier League Playoffs Match Today in UAE (IPL/Twitter)

IPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs SRH, Qualifier 2: The Delhi Capitals are set to square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2020 in Abu Dhabi today. It’s going to be another cracker of a contest as the winner in tonight’s clash will cruise into the season finale. Both DC and SRH have come along way in the tournament and now only one of them can keep their chances of lifting the trophy alive. The Sunrisers are currently on a 4-match winning spree and won’t lose the momentum in a crunch competition. Situation is not similar for Delhi Capitals as they have hit the rough patch towards the business end of the league. Shreyas Iyer and Co lost four games in a row before outplaying RCB in the last league match to book a place in the Qualifier 1, where they were mauled by defending champions Mumbai Indians. They would like to brush off the pain of the previous loss and eye a strong comeback.

Follow the live updates of DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 here:

