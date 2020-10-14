IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Chennai Super Kings’ win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings have kept their IPL 2020 campaign alive. The three-time champs, who needed a win to stay alive in the tournament, defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 29 of the Indian Premier League in Dubai on Tuesday, the win lifting them a position up on the points table. With six points from eight games, CSK are now placed sixth in the rankings, above seventh-placed Rajasthan Royals and bottom-dwellers Kings XI Punjab.

The result has made no difference to SRH, who maintain the fifth position on the points table. The team ranking is still led by Mumbai Indians, who finally seem to have left behind their ‘even-year’ woes behind them and performed splendidly to take their tally to 10 points after five wins. Also on 10 points are second-placed Delhi Capitals, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore on third. The only thing separating these three teams and their standings is the net run-rate.

Orange Cap

The list of top five IPL 2020 run-getters remains the same, with KL Rahul continuing to hold the Orange Cap with 387 runs at a healthy average of 64.50.

Next to him is teammate Mayank Agarwal, followed by Chennai Super Kings’ Faf du Plessis – who was dismissed for a golden duck on Tuesday – on third. David Warner scored nine and Jonny Bairstow 23, but retain their position at fourth and fifth in the top five.

Purple Cap

Similar to the list of top five run getters, the list of top five wicket takers remains pretty much similar, with Kagiso Rabada holding the Purple Cap with 17 wickets and being at the top of the pile.

MI’s pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult grab the second and third place respectively, while Rashid Khan, who went wicketless against CSK on Tuesday stays on fourth. RCB leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is on five, also with 10 wickets.