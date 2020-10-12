IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians clash

Mumbai Indians regained the top position in the Indian Premier League points table with a win over second-placed Delhi Capitals. It was a hard-fought win for Rohit Sharma-led MI as the match went into the last over before Krunal Pandya smashed Marcus Stoinis for a four. While both teams are struck on five wins from seven games, MI have the top spot due to a healthier Net Run Rate.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore continue to hold the third and fourth spot respectively with four wins from six matches. Rajasthan Royals may have won on Sunday but they are still behind Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020 points table. Both teams have 6 points from seven matches.

KXIP’s flop show continued in the IPL as the team suffered their fifth defeat in a row. As expected, the 2014 IPL finalists have been shoved down to the bottom of the points table with 2 points and their chances of qualifying for the Playoffs have taken a massive hit. Only a mathematical miracle hopes to save their floundering campaign.

MS Dhoni’s CSK lost the ‘Southern derby,’ their fifth defeat of the season but they remain seventh.

Orange Cap

KL Rahul continued his fine form in IPL 2020, scoring yet another half-century to improve his lead in the list of this season’s highest run-getters.

With 387 runs at an average of 64.50, Rahul possesses the Orange Cap, ahead of his KXIP teammate Mayank Agarwal by 50 runs, while Faf du Plessis, Jonny Bairstow and David Warner continue to remain in the top five.

Purple Cap

Delhi Capitals’ Kagiso Rabada’s 17 wickets means he still holds the Purple Cap and has developed a big lead at the top. Bumrah is second with 11 wickets while Rashid Khan moves to fourth with 10. Trent Boult is third with 15 wickets and Mohammed Shami takes up the fifth position.