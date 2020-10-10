IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals clash

The Delhi Capitals toppled Mumbai Indians from the top of the IPL 2020 points-table with a comprehensive win against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on Friday. The Capitals recorded their fifth win of the season, defeating Royals by 46 runs to consolidate their position at the top and take their tally to 10 points. MI are at the second position, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad at three and Kolkata Knight Riders at four.

The Royals on the other hand, slipped to their fourth straight loss of the season, which pushes them down to seventh on the table, a place above bottom-dwellers Kings XI Punjab, who too have lost four in a row. Above the Royals are Chennai Super Kings at sixth, while Royal Challengers Bangalore are positioned fifth. With a double-header lined up Saturday – RCB vs CSK and KKR vs KXIP, expect some changes in the bottom-half of the table.

Orange Cap

Despite his team’s floundering fortunes, once again, it’s Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul who continues to have possession of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap.

With 313 runs at an average of 62.60, Rahul is at the top, followed by Faf du Plessis (299), Mayank Agarwal (281), Jonny Bairstow (241) and David Warner (227) in the top five.

Purple Cap

Kagiso Rabada holds the Purple Cap for IPL 2020. The South Africa pacer picked up 3/35, improving his wickets tally for the season to 15.

Behind him are Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah with 11 wickets, his teammates Trent Boult and James Pattinson with 10 and nine wickets and Kings XI Punjab quick Mohammed Shami (nine wickets).