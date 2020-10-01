Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders clash

IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders clash

IPL 2020: A look at the points table of Indian Premier League, and the updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Match 12 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 07:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020: Players of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrate their second win of the season. (KKR/Twitter)

With back-to-back wins, Kolkata Knight Riders have jumped five places to be placed second in the IPL 2020 points table. Two-time IPL champions, KKR were second from bottom before Wednesday’s match, and following a comprehensive 37-run win over Rajasthan Royals, leapfrogged Steve Smith’s team, allowing Delhi Capitals to reclaim the No. 1 position in the standings.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

KKR began with a defeat to Mumbai Indians, but have since returned to winning ways with wins against Sunrisers Hyderabad and now the Royals, who are now a place below KKR at third. The result has pushed Sunrisers Hyderabad down to the seventh spot, while Royal Challengers Bangalore are the only other team with two wins at fourth. At fifth and sixth positions are Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians respectively, whereas Chennai Super Kings continue to dwell at the bottom on the table.

Also Read | Kolkata Knight Riders pacers upstage Jofra Archer’s brilliance as Royals lose

Orange Cap

There hasn’t been a change in the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list with Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul continuing to hold possession of the Orange Cap with 222 runs at a staggering average of 111.

Behind him are Mayank Agarwal, Faf du Plessis (CSK), Sanju Samson (RR) and AB de Villiers (RCB) with 221, 173, 159 and 134 runs respectively.

Also Read | KKR vs RR, IPL 2020: Full highlights

Purple Cap

Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab’s Mohammed Shami are currently the joint-leading wicket-takers this IPL with seven wickets each.

Behind them are CSK’s Sam Curran, RCB’s Yuzvendra Chahal and MI quick Trent Boult with five wickets each.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India moves terrain-hugging Nirbhay missiles with 1,000-km range to defend LAC
Oct 01, 2020 06:36 IST
Superspreaders led to 60% Covid-19 cases: Study
Oct 01, 2020 06:20 IST
Dalit woman gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur, dies; two arrested
Oct 01, 2020 07:56 IST
Covid-19: Delhi’s recent serological survey shows drop in antibodies
Oct 01, 2020 06:19 IST

latest news

Behind precision yorkers, T Natarajan’s story of grit
Oct 01, 2020 08:16 IST
Hathras gang-rape: NHRC issues notice to UP govt, state police chief
Oct 01, 2020 08:16 IST
Priyanka Chopra shares frustration on Hathras gang-rape
Oct 01, 2020 08:09 IST
Riot police stationed in Hong Kong as China observes National Day
Oct 01, 2020 08:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.