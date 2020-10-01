IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders clash

IPL 2020: Players of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrate their second win of the season. (KKR/Twitter)

With back-to-back wins, Kolkata Knight Riders have jumped five places to be placed second in the IPL 2020 points table. Two-time IPL champions, KKR were second from bottom before Wednesday’s match, and following a comprehensive 37-run win over Rajasthan Royals, leapfrogged Steve Smith’s team, allowing Delhi Capitals to reclaim the No. 1 position in the standings.

KKR began with a defeat to Mumbai Indians, but have since returned to winning ways with wins against Sunrisers Hyderabad and now the Royals, who are now a place below KKR at third. The result has pushed Sunrisers Hyderabad down to the seventh spot, while Royal Challengers Bangalore are the only other team with two wins at fourth. At fifth and sixth positions are Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians respectively, whereas Chennai Super Kings continue to dwell at the bottom on the table.

Orange Cap

There hasn’t been a change in the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list with Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul continuing to hold possession of the Orange Cap with 222 runs at a staggering average of 111.

Behind him are Mayank Agarwal, Faf du Plessis (CSK), Sanju Samson (RR) and AB de Villiers (RCB) with 221, 173, 159 and 134 runs respectively.

Purple Cap

Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab’s Mohammed Shami are currently the joint-leading wicket-takers this IPL with seven wickets each.

Behind them are CSK’s Sam Curran, RCB’s Yuzvendra Chahal and MI quick Trent Boult with five wickets each.