IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad clash

Delhi Capitals were handed their first defeat of the season by Sunrisers Hyderabad, who won Tuesday night’s encounter by 15 runs. The loss caused the Capitals a place in the IPL 2020 points table, and from the top, Shreyas Iyer’s team slipped a position to No. 2. The table is currently led by Rajasthan Royals, with four points but with a superior run-rate than the Capitals.

The win allowed Sunrisers to open their account in the IPL 2020 points-table, with David Warner and his team jumping to positions to be currently placed sixth in the ranking with two points each. Kolkata Knight Riders are a place below them at sixth, followed by three-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the bottom of the pile.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians take the third, fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Orange Cap

There hasn’t been a change in the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list with Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul continuing to hold possession of the Orange Cap with 222 runs at a staggering average of 111.

Behind him are Mayank Agarwal, Faf du Plessis (CSK), Sanju Samson (RR) and AB de Villiers (RCB) with 221, 173, 159 and 134 runs respectively.

Purple Cap

Kagiso Rabada has joined Mohammed Shami as the leading wicket-taker of the IPL 2020 so far.

Rabada picked up two Sunrisers Hyderabad wickets – of Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson – for 21 runs from his four overs, taking his wickets tally of the season to seven from three games.