IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals’ win over Rajasthan Royals

The Delhi Capitals have once again taken the top spot in the IPL 2020 points table following a 13-run win against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Wednesday. The Capitals bowlers put on a fine show to help defend 161, and with that, the team managed to surpass Mumbai Indians as table toppers to take their tally to 12 points, the only team to win six matches so far.

This was the fifth defeat of the season for the Royals. After losing four matches in a row, RR bagged a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, but yet another loss sees them remain at the seventh position on the points table. With six points from eight matches, the Royals are just a rung above bottom-dwellers Kings XI Punjab.

MI are second, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore at third, with both teams on 10 points each. Kolkata Knight Riders are placed fourth with eight points from seven matches, while David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad continue to be at fifth with six points. Next to them are MS Dhoni’s three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings at sixth, also with six points from eight games.

Orange Cap

Once again, it’s KXIP captain KL Rahul who rules the roost and holds the Orange Cap of IPL 2020 so far with 387 runs at an average of 64.50.

Next to him is Mayank Agarwal (337 runs) at second, followed by Faf du Plessis with 307 runs. DC captain Shreyas Iyer has made an entry in the top five following his half-century against RR in Dubai and he takes the fourth place with 289 runs. Warner is 14 runs behind at fifth.

Purple Cap

Kagiso Rabada improved his wickets tally to 18 and has possession of the Purple Cap. At No. 2 is a new entrant, Jofra Archer, who, with his figures of 3/19, has taken his wickets tally to 12.

At No. 3, 4 and 5 are Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult – 11 wickets each – and Sunrisers leg-spinner Rashid Khan.