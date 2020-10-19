IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Kings XI Punjab’s win over Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians failed to topple Delhi Capitals’ from the top position in the Indian Premier League 2020 points table after losing out in the Super Over to Kings XI Punjab on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. MI had the chance to win the game as they needed just six runs in 6 balls in the super Over but Mohammed Shami restricted them to just five runs. Eventually, KXIP trumped MI in the second Super Over to take the victory. With the loss, MI stayed in the second position in the IPL 2020 points table with six wins from nine matches and with a healthy NRR of +1.201.

KXIP jumped from last spot to sixth spot in the IPL 2020 points table with the win over MI as they now have six points from nine matches.

KKR are placed fourth with ten points from nine matches after a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad continue to be at fifth with six points. Next to them are MS Dhoni’s three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings at seventh, also with six points from nine games.Rajasthan Royals’ loss to RCB has pushed them to the last spot in the standings.

Orange Cap

Once again, it’s KXIP captain KL Rahul who rules the roost and holds the Orange Cap of IPL 2020 so far with 525 runs at a phenomenal average of 75.00.

Next to him is Mayank Agarwal (393 runs) at second, followed by Faf du Plessis with 365 runs. Shikhar, who scored 101 runs against CSK, entered the top five in the list, at no 4 position above RCB captain Virat Kohli.

Purple Cap

Kagiso Rabada improved his wickets tally to 19 and has possession of the Purple Cap. At No. 2 is Jasprit Bumrah, who has taken his wickets tally to 15. Mohammed Shami’s performance against MI has taken him to the third spot with 14 wickets.

At No. 4 and 5 are RCB’s Yuzvendra Chahal and RR’s Jofra Archer with 13 and 12 wickets respectively.