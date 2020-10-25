IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Kings XI Punjab’s win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Murugan Ashwin of Kings XI Punjab celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad during Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kings XI Punjab and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. (PTI)

Kings XI Punjab continued their surge in the Indian Premier League points table as they recorded their fourth successive win of the season on Saturday. KXIP defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs to take their points table to 10 in 11 matches. It was a clinical performance from the KXIP bowlers as they managed to defend a meagre target of just 126 runs. With the win, KXIP stay on fifth position behind fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders, who have 12 points from the same number of matches.

On Friday, Mumbai Indians regained the top position from Delhi Capitals as they inflicted a mauling on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. The bowlers restricted CSK to a score of just 114 in 20 overs. Then openers Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock made sure that MI don’t face any hiccups in their run-chase as they finished the job in 12.2 overs.

MI now have 14 points from 10 games and lead the IPL 2020 standings due to a better run-rate. DC are second with the same number of points as MI. But Friday was a day to forget for CSK. The mauling inflicted by MI has left them in the bottom position with only 3 wins from 11 matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s campaign is virtually over as they lost their seventh game of the season. SRH are in sixth position with 8 points. KKR defeated DC on Saturday to keep KXIP at the fifth position.

The Royals, with another loss find their IPL 2020 campaign in doldrums. This was seventh defeat, one that pushed them down to seventh, a rung above bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings.

Orange Cap

KL Rahul continues to hold possession of the Orange Cap with a tally of 563 runs at a solid average of 63.00.

Next to him is Shikhar Dhawan with 471 runs, who’s lit up the IPL 2020 becoming the only batsman in history to smash back-to-back centuries in the league. Mayank Agarwal,Shreyas Iyer and Faf du Plessis are third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Purple Cap

Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada is still some distance ahead with 23 wickets and holds the Purple Cap. Jasprit Bumrah is second with 17 wickets and is tied with Mohammad Shami.

Trent Boult with 16 wickets stays fourth. Royals pacer Jofra Archer picked up 2/21 against Sunrisers, taking his wickets tally to 15 in the season.