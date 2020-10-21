IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Kings XI Punjab’ win over Delhi Capitals

Kings XI Punjab have bounced back spectacularly after looking down and out in the first seven matches. They have now recorded victories over three top sides of Indian Premier League 2020 in Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. On Tuesday, they managed to defeat table toppers DC by five wickets to move into the fifth position on the points table. KXIP now have four wins in 10 matches and need to be at their best in their remaining matches to get into the playoffs.

DC continue to the lead the standings despite the defeat as they have seven wins from 10 matches and with a healthy NRR of +0.774.

On Monday, Rajasthan Royals got back into the reckoning for an IPL playoff place after defeating CSK by seven wickets at the Sharjah Stadium. RR completely dominated the three-time IPL champions as they chased down the target in just 17.3 overs with Jos Buttler scoring 70 runs off 48 balls. The win led to some reshuffling in the bottom-half of the points table. RR jumped from the last position to the sixth spot with eight points from 10 games.

Meanwhile, CSK dropped down to the bottom spot as they have now lost seven games out 10. MS Dhoni-led CSK now have an almost impossible task to qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs.

Mumbai Indians stayed in the second position in the IPL 2020 points table with six wins from nine matches and with a healthy NRR of +1.201.

KKR are placed fourth with ten points from nine matches after a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the sixth position with six points.

Orange Cap

KXIP captain KL Rahul continued to head the runs chart. He rules the roost and holds the Orange Cap of IPL 2020 so far with 540 runs at a phenomenal average of 67.50. Shikhar Dhawan jumped into the second spot after registering his second ton on the trot against KXIP. He now has 465 runs at an average of 66.42.

Next to him is Mayank Agarwal (398 runs) at third, followed by Faf du Plessis with 375 runs. RCB captain Virat Kohli.is at the fifth position.

Purple Cap

Kagiso Rabada improved his wickets tally to 21 and has possession of the Purple Cap. At No. 2 is Mohammed Shami, who has taken his wickets tally to 16. MI’s Jasprit Bumrah is in the third spot with 15 wickets.

At No. 4 and 5 are RR’s Jofra Archer and RCB’s Yuzvendra Chahal with 13 wickets each.