IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Mumbai Indians’ win over Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians (MI) batsmen Quinton de Kock and Hardik Pandya after wining the match against Kolkata Knight Riders during Indian Premier League (IPL), at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (PTI)

Mumbai Indians’ reclaimed the top position in the Indian Premier League 2020 points table from Delhi Capitals after beating Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. MI put in a commanding performance against KKR as they chased down their target inside 17 overs. KKR scored 148 in 20 overs with Pat Cummins coming to the rescue. But de Kock was in ominous form as he smashed an unbeaten 77 runs to take MI to an eight-wicket victory. With the win, MI staked claim to the top position with 12 points from 8 matches and with an NRR of +1.353

Delhi Capitals were pushed to the second position in the IPL 2020 points table but they also have the same number of points. However, their NRR is lower than MI.

The Kings XI Punjab’s win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday did little to change the points table, but it certainly gave a new boost of life to the competition. It was KXIP’s 2nd win of the season, and it took them to 4 points in 8 games. If KXIP continue picking two or three consecutive wins, it would certainly push them to the top half of the table.

RCB retained their third position, but their Net Run Rate slipped down to -0.139, and it is this criteria which will be crucial in determining top four.

KKR are placed fourth with eight points from eight matches, while David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad continue to be at fifth with six points. Next to them are MS Dhoni’s three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings at sixth, also with six points from eight games.

Orange Cap

Once again, it’s KXIP captain KL Rahul who rules the roost and holds the Orange Cap of IPL 2020 so far with 448 runs at an average of 74.66.

Next to him is Mayank Agarwal (382 runs) at second, followed by Faf du Plessis with 307 runs.Virat Kohli, who scored 48 runs against KKR, entered the top five in the list, at no 4 position above Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer.

Purple Cap

Kagiso Rabada improved his wickets tally to 18 and has possession of the Purple Cap. At No. 2 is Jofra Archer, who, with his figures of 3/19, has taken his wickets tally to 12.

At No. 3, 4 and 5 are Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Mohammed Shami with 12 wickets each.