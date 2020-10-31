IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Rajasthan Royals’ win against Kings XI Punjab

Sanju Samson and Steve Smith of Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match against Kings XI Punjab, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. (PTI)

Rajasthan Royals have got themselves back into the reckoning for a playoff place in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League after registering a dominant win over Kings XI Punjab on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. KXIP had scored 185 runs in 20 over with Chris Gayle scoring 99 runs. But RR chased down the target fairly easily as Ben Stokes slammed a fifty off just 26 balls while every other batsman contributed to power the team to a 7-wicket victory.

RR climbed to the fifth spot in IPL 2020 points table, just behind KXIP, who have a superior Net Run Rate. Three teams are tied on 12 points in the table and it looks like the race to the playoffs will head to the last game of the regular season.

Chennai Super Kings managed to get their fifth win of the season as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium. The win did not result in any position change for CSK as they stayed last with 10 points from 13 matches.

KKR moved down to the sixth spot in the IPL 2020 points table and let the fourth spot slip out of their hands with their inconsistency. They have 12 points from 13 matches.

Mumbai Indians on Wednesday became the first team in IPL 2020 to register eight wins in the tournament when they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. The win took the defending champions to 16 points, which all but secures their place in the playoffs.

While the win bolstered MI’s chances of making it into the final top four, RCB remained second with 14 points.

At No. 3 are the Delhi Capitals, who have suffered three defeats in a row and wait for their shot to make it to the playoffs. Sunrisers Hyderabad are seventh in the table but they have to play two games and could get into the top four race with successive wins.

Orange Cap

KL Rahul, with 641 runs is right at the top and holds the Orange Cap, followed by Shikhar Dhawan on Delhi Capitals at second and David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad at third.

RCB captain Virat Kohli is fourth, and is joined in the top five by his young teammate Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 74 against MI to take his tally to 417 runs in the season at an average of 34.75.

Purple Cap

Jasprit Bumrah closed the gap on leading wicket-taker Kagiso Rabada, who with 23 wickets, holds possession of the Purple Cap. The MI pacer grabbed 3/14, in the process completing 100 IPL wickets to take his wickets tally to 20 for the season in 48 overs.

Mohammed Shami of Kings XI Punjab is third, also with 20 wickets, while RR pacer Jofra Archer and Yuzvendra Chahal bag the fourth and fifth place with 19 and 18 wickets respectively.