IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore stormed to their fifth win of Indian Premier League 2020 and have been rewarded handsomely for it. Because of their comprehensive 82-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 28 of the IPL in Sharjah on Monday, RCB have joined table-toppers Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to be the third team on 10 points, although they are placed third on the points-table on the basis of the net run-rate.

KKR on the other hand, are just a place below RCB with eight points; however, their NRR has taken a massive hit following the margin of defeat on Monday night. Still, they have registered more wins than Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab, who are fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth respectively on the points-table. However, if Sunrisers are to beat CSK on Tuesday, KKR may suffer more dip in the rankings.

Orange Cap

KL Rahul continues to be in possession of the Orange Cap with 387 runs at a healthy average of 64.50. Next to him is his KXIP teammate and opening partner Mayank Agarwal, 50 runs behind with 337 at 48.14. Faf du Plessis, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are placed third, fourth, fifth respectively.

Purple Cap

Kagiso Rabada’s tally of 17 wickets makes him the holder of the Purple Cap. The Delhi Capitals pacer has opened up a six-wicket lead over Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who, with 11 wickets is second.

Left-arm quick Trent Boult takes the third place with 11 wickets, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan. However, Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 1/12, a performance that has entered him in the top five list of the highest wicket-takers of the season.