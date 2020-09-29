IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Super Over win against Mumbai Indians on Monday propelled them to third in the Indian Premier League 2020 Points Table. With two wins from three matches, RCB are now on four points with a net run rate of -1.450. The Delhi Capitals lead the points table, followed by Rajasthan Royals at second, both with a superior NRR than RCB.

MI’s second defeat in three games saw them drop a place to be placed at No. 5 on the table with two points and a NRR of 0.654. A place above the defending champions are Kings XI Punjab, also on two points. Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings take the sixth and seventh place respectively, while Sunrisers Hyderabad, with two losses, are at the bottom.

Orange Cap

There hasn’t been much of a change in the list of Orange Cap as KL Rahul continues to hold possession of it.

However, there has been the addition of AB de Villiers, who bags the fifth place in the list, following his half-century against MI. De Villiers scored 55 off 24 balls to take his tally of runs this season to 134, at an average of 67. This was his second fifty in three games.

Purple Cap

Like the Orange Cap, the Purple Cap is still held by Mohammed Shami after picking up three wickets against Rajasthan Royals.

Having said that, MI pacer Trent Boult has escalated to the fifth spot following his figures of 2/34 against RCB. The left-armer Boult picked up the wickets of RCB openers Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal to take his wickets tally to 5 having bowled 11.2 overs.