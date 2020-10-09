IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad jumped to the third position on the IPL 2020 Points table following their comprehensive 69-run win over Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Thursday. The win propelled SRH up by three places to topple Kolkata Knight Riders and take the third spot. Sunrisers’ third win from six games has now placed them next to table-toppers Mumbai Indians, followed by Delhi Capitals at second.

KKR have slipped a place down to fourth, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore to fifth. Thursday’s result was KXIP’s fourth defeat in a row, due to which KL Rahul’s team has slipped to the bottom of the pile at No. 8 with only one win from six games. After beginning the tournament with a Super Over loss to Delhi Capitals, KXIP beat RCB by a handsome margin of 97 runs before falling short against Rajasthan Royals, MI, Chennai Super Kings and now SRH.

Orange Cap

Even though Rahul was dismissed for 11 against SRH, he continues to hold the Orange Cap taking his IPL 2020 run-tally to 313 at an average of 62.60. Behind him are Faf du Plessis, and teammate Mayank Agarwal at 2 and 3. SRH’s opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner have entered the top five taking the fourth and fifth positions respectively. Bairstow’s tally reads 241 runs, while Warner’s is a tad behind at 227.

Purple Cap

There’s been no change in the Purple Cap or the list of the top-five leading wicket-takers with Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada continuing to be at the top with 12 wickets from 20 overs. He is followed by the Mumbai Indians bowling trio of Jasprit Bumrah (11 wickets), Trent Boult (10 wickets) and James Pattinson (nine wickets).

However, Mohammed Shami’s 1/40 against SRH has allowed him to re-enter the top five.