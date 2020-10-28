IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s win against Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals suffered their third defeat in a row as they were beaten by Sunrisers Hyderabad by a handsome margin of 88 runs. The defeat gave SRH an opening and extended DC’s wait for a playoff berth, as they continue to remain third in the IPL 2020 points table with 14 points.

The result not only allowed SRH to keep their chances of bagging a knockout berth, but also improved their net run rate to +0.396. But with two matches remaining, they face an insurmountable number of odds.

Mumbai Indians are still table toppers with 14 points and a NRR of +1.252, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore at second. Kings XI Punjab, thanks to their fourth consecutive win are on an upward climb and currently hold the fourth spot. The real battle seems to be between SRH and Kolkata Knight Riders, who take the fifth and sixth place respectively. Rajasthan Royals are on the brink of elimination, and on seventh, a place above the already-eliminated Chennai Super Kings.

Orange Cap

With 595 runs at an average touching 60, Kings XI Punjab KL Rahul is miles ahead of next in line – Shikhar Dhawan with 471 runs.

Making a return in the top five is SRH captain David Warner, who sizzled with a half-century against Capitals and with 436 runs, is at No. 3. RCB captain Virat Kohli is fourth with 415 runs, followed by Faf du Plessis (401 runs)

Purple Cap

Kagiso Rabada went wicketless for 54 from 4 his four overs but continues to hold the Purple Cap with 23 wickets.

Mohammed Shami of Kings XI Punjab is closing the gap having risen to 20 wickets himself. Rashid Khan, Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah at placed third, fourth fifth respectively with 17 wickets each.