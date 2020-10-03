Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad clash

IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad clash

IPL 2020: A look at the points table of Indian Premier League, and the updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Match 12 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 09:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Chennai Super Kings batsman M S Dhoni plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (PTI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad climbed into the top four of the Indian Premier League points table after defeating Chennai Super Kings by seven runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. It was a good all-round performance by the Sunrisers as youngsters like Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma stood up to the task and took their team to a total of 166 runs. Then the bowlers ensured a victory for SRH as they restricted CSK to 157 runs. The win took them to the fourth spot, tied with Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on four points.

Mumbai Indians toppled Delhi Capitals from the top spot in the IPL 2020 points table on Thursday. MI were in sixth position before facing Kings XI Punjab on Thursday with only a solitary win from two games. But Rohit Sharma led from the front and smashed 70 against KXIP to take MI to their second win of the tournament. MI thrashed KXIP by 47 runs and leapfrogged Delhi Capitals to claim the No. 1 position in the standings.

READ | Dhoni explains why he was coughing and struggling in CSK vs SRH match

MI batted first and scored 191 runs in their quota of 20 overs. After Rohit’s innings, Kieron Pollard and Hardik took the onus of getting their team to a big total. Pollard hit an unbeaten 47 off 20 balls while Hardik scored 30 runs off 11 balls as MI reached a total of 191 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MI bowlers then restricted KXIP to just 143 runs. They now lead the IPL 2020 points table with four points from four games and with a healthy NRR of +1.094.



DC are in second spot with four points while Kolkata Knight Riders have climbed to the third position after their win over the Rajasthan Royals. The result has pushed Kings XI Punjab down to the seventh spot. The last spot is occupied by Chennai Super Kings.

Orange Cap

There has been no change in the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list with Mayank Agarwal leading the line with Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul not far behind. Mayank holds possession of the Orange Cap with 246 runs while Rahul has 236.

Behind them are Faf du Plessis (CSK), Rohit Sharma (MI), and Sanju Samson (RR) with 195, 170, and 167 runs respectively.

Purple Cap

Mohammad Shami became the holder of the Purple Cap after taking a wicket against MI. He had overtaken Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals who has seven wickets.

Behind them are MI’s Rahul Chahar, KXIP’s Sheldon Cottrell, and MI quick Trent Boult with six wickets each.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Cops outside toilets of victim’s home’: Hathras off limits, family off the grid
Oct 03, 2020 07:07 IST
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to visit family of Hathras gang-rape victim
Oct 03, 2020 09:27 IST
PM Modi inaugurates 9.02km Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley
Oct 03, 2020 10:26 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally mounts past 6.47 million, recoveries over 5.4 million
Oct 03, 2020 10:10 IST

latest news

Hathras gangrape: Rahul, Priyanka to set off for woman’s home again to meet her family
Oct 03, 2020 10:30 IST
Children are country’s future, it’s our responsibility to ensure their nourishment: G Kishan Reddy
Oct 03, 2020 10:29 IST
Boy sends Baby Yoda doll to firefighters. Now they take it everywhere
Oct 03, 2020 10:24 IST
Amarinder okay with Sidhu back as power minister, not Punjab Cong chief
Oct 03, 2020 10:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.