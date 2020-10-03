IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad climbed into the top four of the Indian Premier League points table after defeating Chennai Super Kings by seven runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. It was a good all-round performance by the Sunrisers as youngsters like Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma stood up to the task and took their team to a total of 166 runs. Then the bowlers ensured a victory for SRH as they restricted CSK to 157 runs. The win took them to the fourth spot, tied with Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on four points.

Mumbai Indians toppled Delhi Capitals from the top spot in the IPL 2020 points table on Thursday. MI were in sixth position before facing Kings XI Punjab on Thursday with only a solitary win from two games. But Rohit Sharma led from the front and smashed 70 against KXIP to take MI to their second win of the tournament. MI thrashed KXIP by 47 runs and leapfrogged Delhi Capitals to claim the No. 1 position in the standings.

READ | Dhoni explains why he was coughing and struggling in CSK vs SRH match

MI batted first and scored 191 runs in their quota of 20 overs. After Rohit’s innings, Kieron Pollard and Hardik took the onus of getting their team to a big total. Pollard hit an unbeaten 47 off 20 balls while Hardik scored 30 runs off 11 balls as MI reached a total of 191 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MI bowlers then restricted KXIP to just 143 runs. They now lead the IPL 2020 points table with four points from four games and with a healthy NRR of +1.094.

DC are in second spot with four points while Kolkata Knight Riders have climbed to the third position after their win over the Rajasthan Royals. The result has pushed Kings XI Punjab down to the seventh spot. The last spot is occupied by Chennai Super Kings.

Orange Cap

There has been no change in the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list with Mayank Agarwal leading the line with Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul not far behind. Mayank holds possession of the Orange Cap with 246 runs while Rahul has 236.

Behind them are Faf du Plessis (CSK), Rohit Sharma (MI), and Sanju Samson (RR) with 195, 170, and 167 runs respectively.

Purple Cap

Mohammad Shami became the holder of the Purple Cap after taking a wicket against MI. He had overtaken Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals who has seven wickets.

Behind them are MI’s Rahul Chahar, KXIP’s Sheldon Cottrell, and MI quick Trent Boult with six wickets each.