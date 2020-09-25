IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list

Kings XI Punjab toppled Mumbai Indians from the top spot in the Indian Premier League points table on Thursday. KXIP thumped Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs at the Dubai International Stadium and overtook MI due to a better run-rate. KXIP captain KL Rahul played a scintillating knock of 132 runs to power his side past the 200-run mark and then the bowlers restricted RCB to just 109. The win ensured a healthy Net Run Rate for KXIP.

READ | ‘He has a lot of fight in him,’ KL Rahul impressed with young Indian spinner

MI are now in the the second position with two points. They had taken the top spot in the IPL points table after crushing Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs on Wednesday in their second match of the season at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Rohit Sharma scored 80 runs to power MI to a score of 195 while batting first. Then they defended the total well and restricted KKR to just146 runs. With that win, they grabbed two points from two games.

Coming in third are Rajasthan Royals who also have two points from two matches. He had secured a 16-run win in their opening game of the season against Chennai Super Kings. RR rode on a sensational 74-run knock from Sanju Samson and a late flourish from Jofra Archer to post 217/8 in 20 overs. Faf du Plessis scored 72 runs for CSK but it was not enough to chase down the total.

On Sunday, Delhi Capitals grabbed victory over Kings XI Punjab by virtue of a Super Over. The match was so closely-fought that at the end of 40 overs, the score was identical but the Capitals prevailed in the Super Over. They are in fourth position.

CSK have slipped to the fifth position while RCB are sixth after losing to KXIP.

IPL 2020 Orange Cap List

KL Rahul played a magnificent knock against RCB and has grabbed the Orange Cap from Faf du Plessis after scoring 153 runs. The CSK batsman has looked in splendid form in this season. He has played two special knocks for CSK in two matches and is second on the chart for the Orange Cap with 130 runs. He is followed by Mayank Agarwal who has 115 runs. Rohit Sharma is in the fourth position with 92 runs. There have been some solid performances with the bat already in the IPL even though only five games have been played. Ambati Rayudu’s innings for Chennai Super Kings in the season opener against Mumbai Indians has been one of the most memorable ones.

Here is the Orange Cap List:

IPL 2020 Purple Cap List

Mohammad Shami has looked dangerous with the ball in the two matches he has played so far. He is the current holder of the Purple Cap with 4 wickets but with a better average of 8. Yuzvendra Chahal, Sheldon Cottrel, and Ravi Bishnoi are on second, third, and fourth respectively with four wickets each.

Here is the Purple Cap list:-

Sam Curran leads the line for CSK and is on fifth position with four wickets. Shivam Dube picked two wickets on Thursday and comes in sixth position. Lungi Ngidi did not have a good outing against RR but is seventh in the race with four wickets.