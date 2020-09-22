IPL 2020 points table: RCB grab top spot from CSK after win over SRH

Royal Challengers registered a win in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League on Monday by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in a topsy-turvy affair at the Dubai International Stadium. SRH looked to be cruising to victory in their run-chase with Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey in the middle. But they suffered a dramatic collapse after the 15th over. Yuzvendra Chahal removed Bairstow and Vijay Shankar in successive balls to bring RCB back into the match.

From there on, no SRH batsmen could capitalise on the start and wickets started tumbling in heaps. Eventually, SRH were bowled out for 153 runs and lost the match by 10 runs to RCB. They lost their last eight wickets for just 32 runs.

The win pushed RCB to the top of the IPL points table. They have 2 points right now and are on top due to a better Net Run Rate of 0.500. They are followed by Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, who also have 2 points. Kings XI Punjab occupy the fourth spot with KKR (who haven’t played a game yet) on fifth. Rajasthan Royals are on sixth (haven’t played a game) with Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad on seventh and eight respectively.

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings got off the mark in the IPL 2020 points table following their five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on Saturday. CSK are second with a net-run rate of +0.486, while Mumbai Indians slipped to the bottom with an NRR of -0.486. This was the first time in six outings that CSK has beaten MI, snapping the four-time winners’ 5-0 winning streak which began in IPL 2018.

On Sunday, Delhi Capitals grabbed victory over Kings XI Punjab by virtue of a Super Over. The match was so closely-fought that at the end of 40 overs, the score was identical. Delhi Capitals scored 157 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the first innings and Kings XI Punjab matched that target in the run-chase. But KXIP could only score 2 runs in the Super Over and DC chased it easily.