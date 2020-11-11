IPL 2020: ‘Preparing to go one step further next year’, Ricky Ponting’s motivational message after DC’s loss

After 13 seasons full of ups and downs, the Delhi franchise – Delhi Capitals – made it to their maiden Indian Premier League final this year. However, the weren’t lucky enough to experience the triumph. DC were defeated by Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets in Dubai on Tuesday night.

It was a great effort from the head coach, Ricky Ponting who nurtured a bunch of youngsters throughout the season. Under his guidance, Shreyas Iyer & Co showcased some terrific performances, leaving everybody amazed.

After losing the IPL 2020 final to Mumbai Indians, Ponting came up with a heart-warming tweet to thank the players and the organisers of conducting the league successfully in odd circumstances. He also asserted that the Delhi Capitals will prepare to move one step further next year.

“Thanks to everyone at @DelhiCapitals and the @IPL for getting the tournament away under the circumstances. Wasn’t to be this year but it was another step forward for us and a fantastic group to be around. Back to the drawing board and preparing to go one step further next year,” Ponting tweeted.

Here’s the tweet:

On Tuesday night, Mumbai Indians won its fifth IPL title. DC had won the toss in the finals against MI and decided to bat first. Iyer and Rishabh Pant played knocks of 65 and 56 respectively as Delhi posted a total of 156/7 in the allotted twenty overs. In reply, MI chased down the target with 5 wickets in hand.

In IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) qualified for the playoffs. While Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals finished in the bottom half of the standings.