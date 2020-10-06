IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw stresses on need for strong start in powerplay overs for Delhi Capitals to do well

Delhi Capitals’ victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday once again proved that Ricky Ponting’s wards are among the favourites to win the title this season. Delhi are the only team, among the original 8 franchises, who have never entered the final of the competition even once. Hence, they will be looking to improve upon their last season’s performance of making the play-offs by entering the summit clash.

If they are to continue doing well this season they would need more blistering starts to their innings from the young Prithvi Shaw. The opening batsman played another scintillating knock but missed out on scoring his third half century of the season.

“I think I would have carried on after the powerplay, but unfortunately I lofted it. However, it’s just a game and I think this has become history now, so I’ll leave this over here itself and concentrate on the next game,” said Shaw after the match.

The 20-year-old batsman stitched another solid 68-run opening partnership with the experienced Shikhar Dhawan which helped the team post a competitive 196/4 against Virat Kohli-led RCB. “Yeah definitely, I think this is the momentum we have to carry throughout this tournament and this is the start we all wanted, especially in the powerplay, without giving any wicket away. In the first six overs, we scored 63, I think, which is a good start and then we give advantage to the middle and lower order batsmen - Shreyas, Pant, Stoinis and Hetmyer, who can come in and play their natural game,” said Shaw.

Commenting on the team’s bowling performance against Bangalore, Shaw said, “I feel the bowlers are doing a wonderful job, both the fast bowlers, and today, Axar, Ash bhai (Ravichandran Ashwin) and Harshal did great too. They are well-prepared before the game and know exactly what they want to do in the match, and they are doing a wonderful job,” he said.

Speaking on the overall team performance, the 20-year old opener feels everything is going according to plan. “I think it’s a very good start, a very positive start to this tournament and we have to carry this momentum. We just have to go out there and execute our plans, whatever we do in practice sessions, we just have to execute ourselves in the match and rightly, we are doing perfectly. Everything is going perfect, you know, the batting, bowling - skills-wise we are going in the right direction, so really happy for the team,” he signed-off.