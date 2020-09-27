IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia, Sanju Samson star as Rajasthan Royals register highest-successful chase in history

Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia starred in Rajastan Royals’ 224-run chase against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Royals saw KXIP openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal stitch a 183-run stand. The latter scored a 45-ball hundred. With a late flourish from Nicholas Pooran, Punjab posted a mammoth total of 223/2 in 20 overs.

In response, Rajasthan lost Jos Buttler early, but were still put on the right track by skipper Steve Smith and Sanju Samson, who both went on to score brisk fifties each. Smith was dismissed for 50 by Jimmy Neesham, and it appeared the target might be too hard for RR to chase.

But Samson continued to score runs on one end. Surprisingly, RR promoted Rahul Tewatia up the order ahead of Robin Uthappa and the left-handed batsman wasted quite a few deliveries early on. It led to pressure getting increased on Samson, and he gave away an easy catch to KL Rahul behind the stumps in Mohammed Shami’s over.

But in the 18th over, Tewatia proved the decision to send him up the batting order as the correct one as he hammered five sixes off Sheldon Cottrell to push his side close to the target.

Tewatia was dismissed for 53 off 31 balls, but his contribution towards the end proved to be vital for RR to win the match. Jofra Archer struck two sixes, and Tom Curran finished things off with a four, as RR picked up their second win in the tournament.

This is the highest-successful chase in IPL history, surpassing the previous highest chase of 216 registered by Rajasthan Royals against Deccan Chargers in the inaugural season in 2008.

After the loss, KXIP captain KL Rahul said: “Look, this is T20 cricket, we have seen it so many years now, we did a lot of things right, lot of positives tonight, but such things do happen. The game keeps you humble all the time, I did think we had the game in our pocket. Towards the end they batted well and put pressure on our bowlers.”