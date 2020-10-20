IPL 2020: ‘Rahul, you still have to score 158’ - Shah Rukh Khan at his witty best during KKR fan anthem launch

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner and Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is known for his wit and humour. The ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ actor showcased these traits during KKR’s fan anthem launch on Facebook Live while interacting with KKR players.

Speaking to Shah Rukh Khan during the launch, KKR opener Rahul Tripathi recalled the famous innings from Brendon McCullum for KKR on the inaugural night of IPL in 2008. McCullum, who is currently the head coach of the franchise, had smashed an unbeaten 158 runs in 73 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008. McCullum had smashed 10 fours and 13 sixes in his innings. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

“I am very happy and it’s been really wonderful and just one and a half months and all great memories for me. From my childhood, it was my dream to play for KKR. The way Brendon McCullum scored his 158 runs and you (Shah Rukh Khan) waving from the stands so it was something very special,” Rahul Tripathi told Shah Rukh.

In response, Shah Rukh Khan joked that he is still waving the same way, but Tripathi is yet to score 158. “You still have to score 158 runs, Rahul, I am still waving like that, you are not scoring like that yet,” SRK said.

KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous game in a Super Over to maintain their hold in the top four of the IPL table. KKR currently holds the fourth spot on the points table with 10 points and will next compete against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on October 21.

(With inputs from ANI)