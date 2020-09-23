IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings hit joint-most sixes in an IPL match

As Rajasthan Royals trumped Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in a run-fest on Tuesday, both teams equalled a six-hitting record from two years ago. A total of 33 sixes were hit in Match 4 of the IPL 2020, which is the same as the number of sixes hit during a match between CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018.

Also Follow | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

On April 25, 2018, CSK had gunned down RCB’s total of 205/8 in a blaze of sixes. CSK, chasing 206 to win, were lifted by Dhoni and Rayudu, who went on a six-hitting spree in Bengaluru. Rayudu cleared the boundary eight times in his knock of 82 off 53 balls, while Dhoni knocked seven sixes and remained unbeaten on 70 off just 34 balls. A six each was hit by Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo.

Also Read | MS Dhoni explains the reason behind batting at No. 7 for CSK against RR

In the same match, for RCB, it was AB de Villiers who began a six-hitting carnival, hitting eight maximums. Quinton de Kock slammed four sixes, Mandeep Singh three and Washington Sundar one.

Also Read | CSK vs RR Full Match Highlights

A similar sight unfolded on Tuesday night with Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson in Match 4 of the IPL 2020 knocking the stuffing out of CSK’s bowlers. Samson bludgeoned nine sixes, aided by Steve Smith’s four. Later on, in the final stages of the first innings, England all-rounder Jofra Archer went berserk scoring 27 not out off eight with four sixes as RR finished on a strong 216/7 – a combined 17 sixes in the innings.

Also Read | Sanju Samson, Steve Smith outdo CSK in six-hitting spree as RR win by 16 runs

In reply, CSK opener Watson struck four sixes in his innings of 33 off 21 balls. Faf du Plessis, the team’s top scorer with 72 off 37, brought CSK back into the match as his innings included seven sixes. Even England all-rounder, who’s proven to be quite the revolution with the bat, hammered a couple of sixes in his innings of 17 off six.

Finally, 38 runs needed off the last over, the match was beyond reach for CSK, but Dhoni got some match time and opened his arms, hitting fast bowler Tom Curran for a hat-trick of sixes, which made it a total of 33 sixes in the match.

And to think we’re only four games down this season.