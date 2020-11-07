Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Rashid Khan explains how Sunrisers plan on taking down Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2

IPL 2020: Rashid Khan explains how Sunrisers plan on taking down Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2

IPL 2020: The winner of the qualifier 2 will lock horns with the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the final, which is scheduled to be held on November 10 in Dubai.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 16:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s leg-spinner Rashid Khan (Twitter)

After knocking Royal Challengers Bangalore out of the Indian Premier League 2020, the Sunrisers Hyderabad are gearing up for their next challenge. They will square off against Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier, to be held on Sunday. (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE)

It’s going to be another crucial face-off for the Sunrisers as the winner of the second qualifier will peep into the season finale. Ahead of the game, SRH leg-spinner Rashid Khan said that the team just needs to do the basics right on Sunday.

“It was tough, it was the same kind of feeling like the game against KXIP. A game which is Eliminator, and that pressure as well. Thank god we won it. Just kept it very simple for myself, just hit a good area,” told the broadcasters after the eliminator.

“It was a bit slow (in Abu Dhabi) and not skidding as much as the last time we played here. You just have to keep it simple, back of a length. We just need to do the basics right against Delhi and see what happens,” he added.



ALSO READ | IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH: ‘He is our banker,’ David Warner ‘running out of superlatives’ for SRH batsman

SRH kept their finals hope alive, outplaying Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in the Eliminator at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. Rashid said it was a tough game and he could hit the right areas as he often gets smashed when he bowls full-length ball.

“As long as I’m hitting that area, I’m good. I’ve watched my videos and analysed that most of the time I’ve been hit when I bowl full. So, I try to bowl the right areas. This wicket sometimes you get a skiddy kind of turn,” Rashid said.

While SRH showcased a decent performance, the Delhi Capitals were humiliated by the Mumbai Indians on Thursday night in Dubai. In pursuit of a 201-run target, they were restricted to 143/8, losing the game by 57 runs.

The winner of the qualifier 2 will lock horns with the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the final, which is scheduled to be held on November 10 in Dubai.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar assembly elections: Exit polls to start after last phase voting ends
Nov 07, 2020 16:16 IST
Estimated GST shortfall could shrink after green shoots on revenue front
Nov 07, 2020 16:15 IST
ISRO launches PSLV C-49 carrying EOS-01, 9 other satellites
Nov 07, 2020 15:41 IST
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
Nov 07, 2020 16:15 IST

latest news

Deepika, Ranveer star in their first ad together since lockdown
Nov 07, 2020 16:13 IST
Estimated GST shortfall could shrink after green shoots on revenue front
Nov 07, 2020 16:15 IST
Tribal burnt alive for not returning Rs 5,000 taken during lockdown: Police
Nov 07, 2020 16:03 IST
TRP scam: Bombay HC seeks Maharashtra govt’s reply over charges against cops
Nov 07, 2020 16:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.