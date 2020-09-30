Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Rashid Khan reveals what David Warner told him during heroics against Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020: Rashid Khan reveals what David Warner told him during heroics against Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020: Defending 163, Rashid returned brilliant figures of 3/14 from his four overs, including key wickets of Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 09:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020: Rashid Khan celebrates a wicket with Kane Williamson (IPL/Twitter)

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan emerged star with the ball as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in Match 11 of the Indian Premier League 2020 to register their first win of the season. Defending 163, Rashid returned brilliant figures of 3/14 from his four overs, including key wickets of Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

Rashid’s performance won him the Player of the Match award and following the match, the leg-spinner revealed what Sunrisers captain David Warner told all along during his bowling.

“Warner always backs me and tells me that you know what’s best for the team. That’s what we discuss on the field,” Rashid said after the match. “I don’t put pressure on myself, I just keep myself calm and composed and focus on what I can do. I just go out there and do the basics right. I bowled quicker today, when I started and bowled my first ball, I realized it. You need two three balls to know what the right pace is. In these conditions you need to bowl back of a length to the batsmen.”

After going wicketless in the first game against Royal Challengers Bangalore and finishing with 1/25 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, a three-wicket haul has come at the right time for Rashid and Sunrisers. The leg-spinner said it was a pleasing performance given the personal turbulence he’s had to endure in the last year and a half.

“Tough one and a half years for me, first my dad expired and it took a bit of time for me to come back. My mom was my biggest fan, especially in the IPL and when I was the MoM, she would always talk to me through the night,” the Rashid said.

