Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja 73 runs away from being in a league of his own

IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja 73 runs away from being in a league of his own

But to reach this mark, Jadeja will have to do what he has never done in his IPL career. He is the only player to aggregate more than 1500 runs in the tournament without ever getting past the 50-run mark. Part of the problem is that he bats too low down the order and often doesn’t have enough balls to face to get a big enough score.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 15:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Ravindra Jadeja. (PTI)

The opening match of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be a clash of some of the biggest stars to have played in the tournament over the years. These two teams have managed to keep their core together and their clash in Abu Dhabi will be a huge one.

While there will be several players looking to stamp their class on the match, one player will be on the cusp of completing a massive record, that will put him in a league of his own. Ravindra Jadeja is just 73 runs away from completing 2000 runs in IPL. If he does that, then he will become the only all-rounder to complete the double of 2000 runs and 100 wickets in IPL.

ALSO READ: Chennai Super Kings - Top-four contenders despite missing Suresh Raina

Jadeja has 108 wickets to his name, which puts him at the 10th spot in the all-time list of highest wicket-takers.



But to reach this mark, Jadeja will have to do what he has never done in his IPL career. He is the only player to aggregate more than 1500 runs in the tournament without ever getting past the 50-run mark. Part of the problem is that he bats too low down the order and often doesn’t have enough balls to face to get a big enough score.

So, it is safe to say that Jadeja’s chances of completing the milestone in the opening match against Mumbai Indians are pretty low. But he remains on the cusp of this special milestone and will complete it this season unless he has a torrid time with the bat or the CSK top order ensures he doesn’t get a lot of chances to shine with the bat.

ALSO READ: ‘Have kept all options open’: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma talks about his batting position in IPL 2020

Jadeja started his journey in the IPL with the Rajasthan Royals and was part of the team that won the title in the inaugural season. His sensational move CSK led to some controversy but he has since been a part of the team’s core.

His performances under MS Dhoni’s guidance also helped him secure a place in India’s national team and he has been a key member of the Test and limited overs teams over the years.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
Sep 17, 2020 15:44 IST
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
Sep 17, 2020 13:53 IST
What these new Covid-19 figures reveal about Maharashtra
Sep 17, 2020 15:31 IST
SSR death case: Forensic team to submit final opinion to CBI next week
Sep 17, 2020 14:54 IST

latest news

Opposition leaders, police injured in protests demanding Jaleel’s resignation
Sep 17, 2020 15:49 IST
Project for awareness against drug abuse among schoolchildren to go online: Delhi govt
Sep 17, 2020 15:48 IST
IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja 73 runs away from being in a league of his own
Sep 17, 2020 15:44 IST
Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan replies to viral meme claiming his name is Kumar Janu
Sep 17, 2020 15:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.