IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis pull off one of the best tag-team catches of Indian Premier League to dismiss Sunil Narine - WATCH VIDEO

IPL 2020: CSKs’ Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis took one of the best tag-team catches of Indian Premier League to dismiss Sunil Narine against Kolkat Knight Riders

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 21:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja takes a brilliant catch against KKR (Screengrab)

Chennai Super Kings cricketers Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis showed excellent teamwork to pull off a brilliant catch against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2020 league match at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

It happened in the last ball of the 11th over. Karn Sharma, who has been included in the CSK Playing XI for this KKR match in place of Piyush Chawla, tossed one up to invite the big shot from Sunil Narine.

IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK live score

The KKR all-rounder took the bait and tried to loft the ball through the vacant region between mid-wicket and long-on.

Jadeja, who was standing at deep mid-wicket had other ideas. He made a lot of ground to his right and dived at full length to hold on to the catch and as soon as he realised he was inching close to the boundary cushions, he flicked the ball with his right hand towards Faf du Plessis, who showed good match awareness to be ready at long-on.



Jadeja, du plessis catch to dismiss Sunil Narine

 

 

The smart catch ended a cameo from Narine, who was sent in at No.4 as KKR decided to open with Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to bat first. KKR decided to field an unchanged side while CSK brought in Sharma in place of Chawla.

Chennai Super Kings XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

