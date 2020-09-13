IPL 2020: RCB players ace picture-perfect yorkers in unique challenge

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are training in full steam ahead of the IPL 2020. No team has uploaded as many videos of its training sessions than RCB. Eager to bury the ghost of their previous IPL performances, RCB have hit the ground running, and ever since the teams were given the clearance to resume practice, the Bengaluru-based franchise has been putting in the extra yards, undergoing different and impactful training exercises.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

If videos of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, along with the rest of the players did not take your breath away, then this one surely will. During their training session on Saturday evening, the RCB players underwent a special type of drill, one that can be called the Yorker challenge.

Also Read | Great opportunity to redeem himself: Srikkanth feels ‘determined’ CSK batsman can succeed in IPL 2020

Adam Griffith, the team’s bowling coach, in order to improve the accuracy of his bowlers, placed three different stumps near the batting crease, each carrying different points, and urged his bowlers to hit them with yorkers. As things panned out, RCB bowlers nailed the challenge with some brilliant yorkers from both their pacers and spinners.

Also Read| Brother, this is not U19 cricket: Virat Kohli’s teammate Tanmay Srivastava reveals sledging incident in Ranji after World Cup success

Among those to hit the target were Gurkeerat Singh Mann, fast bowler Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and all-rounders Shivam Dube and Shahbaz Ahmed. Shahbaz, in fact, with his left-arm spin, hit the stumps three times in a row. The exercise turned out to be a wonderful session as the players were seen high on spirits, including captain Kohli, who appreciated the efforts of his bowlers.