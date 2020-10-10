IPL 2020: RCB Predicted XI against CSK - Chris Morris can come back into the mix

Royal Challengers Bangalore have started their campaign in the IPL 2020 on a high note. They have secured three victories out of five games. They will play against Chennai Super Kings at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Bangalore suffered a heavy thumping against Delhi Capitals in their last game. Virat Kohli and co will be eager to put that defeat behind to focus well on what lies ahead. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Here is a look at the RCB Predicted XI against CSK:

Devdutt Padikkal: The opening batsman is in fine form in the IPL 2020. Padikkal started his IPL career with three fifties in the first four games. It was a rare failure against Delhi and Padikkal will try to make amends versus Chennai. He will be the key for RCB at top of the order.

Aaron Finch: The Australian white-ball skipper is blowing hot and cold in the IPL 2020. He has one fifty to his name, which came against Mumbai Indians. Finch likes challenges and the game against Chennai will definitely pose one in front of him.

Virat Kohli (c): Captain Kohli has found his form back after scoring a fifty against Rajasthan Royals. He was looking decent against Delhi too but failed to take his team over the finishing line. The game against Chennai will be a tough test of his batting as well as captaincy.

AB de Villiers (wk): AB de Villiers never looks out of form. He started the IPL 2020 with a fifty and scored another against Mumbai. He is a big game player and the match against Chennai is a tailor-made platform for him.

Moeen Ali: The England all-rounder was included in the playing XI against Delhi Capitals. Moeen Ali didn’t bat well in that game but picked one wicket with the ball. He holds the key to the RCB middle-order. The game against Chennai will be the perfect place for him to get back into the form.

Shivam Dube: Shivam Dube proved to be a handy all-rounder so far for RCB in IPL 2020. He didn’t enjoy a great outing against Delhi in the last game. He has to play the role of a finisher for his team. He is handy with the ball as well. RCB team management is eager to see him doing well.

Washington Sundar: Since Virat Kohli asked Washington Sundar to bowl in the powerplay, he turned into a different bowler. While every bowler is going for big runs, he is the only bowler to manage his economy rate under six runs per over. Sundar’s spell in the powerplay will play a crucial role for RCB against CSK.

Chris Morris: Chris Morris has regained full fitness and is likely to replace Isuru Udana in the playing XI, who didn’t look effective so far in the tournament. Morris was the favorite to be in the starting XI for RCB before the tournament but the side strain prevented him from participating in the IPL 2020 so far. He can revive RCB’s struggling fate in the death overs.

Navdeep Saini: Despite going for some runs in the last two matches, Navdeep Saini is expected to retain his place in the XI. He is the best pacer for Bangalore in the IPL 2020 so far. Kohli will remember Saini’s super-over against Mumbai Indians and will give him a chance to come good against Chennai.

Mohammed Siraj: The young pacer replaced Akshdeep Nath in the RCB XI against Delhi. He was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets and conceded 34 runs in his four overs. Siraj bowled some good pace and is expected to trouble Chennai bowlers with his variations.

Yuzvendra Chahal: RCB’s leading wicket-taker in the IPL 2020 so far. Yuzi Chahal had a rare off-day at the office against Delhi where he didn’t get any wicket. He is a big-game player and Chennai has to be wary of him.

RCB Predicted XI against CSK: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal