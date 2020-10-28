IPL 2020, RCB Predicted XI against MI: Virat Kohli likely to make three changes against defending champions

Royal Challengers Bangalore were handed an eight-wicket defeat by Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. RCB batting wasn’t at their brutal best against CSK and bowlers also looked toothless. However, they will take that game as an aberration going into the business end of the tournament. RCB’s next game will be against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. Both teams have identical points at the points table but a better net run-rate is keeping MI ahead of RCB. The winner of this game will take a step close to finishing in the top two. This is going to be a mouth-watering clash and Bangalore will field their best possible XI.

Here is a look at the RCB Predicted XI against MI:

Devdutt Padikkal: The dashing opener started his IPL career with a bang but has failed to replicate the same success later on. Devdutt Padikkal has scored 343 runs so far in 11 games but his strike rate has started dipping. He needs to start playing more freely and learn to rotate the strike.

Aaron Finch: Aaron Finch isn’t playing as per his potential in IPL 2020. Finch has scored 236 runs in 11 games but his strike rate of 111 has raised several eyebrows. RCB team management is likely to stick with him against Mumbai Indians but he has to start showing intent.

Virat Kohli: RCB skipper was the chief contributor against CSK but his 50 runs came at a relatively slow pace. He will have to be at his absolute best against a star-studded MI team. Kohli is in good form and has scored 415 runs in 11 games in the IPL 2020.

AB de Villiers: AB de Villiers didn’t look into his element against Chennai. He scored 39 runs in 36 balls. But he is not the kind of player who gets affected by the previous game’s performance. De Villiers scored a swashbuckling fifty against MI earlier in the tournament and will hope to replicate a similar performance.

Shivam Dube: Gurkeerat Singh Mann can make a way for Shivam Dube for this marquee clash. Dube has missed RCB’s last three games but can make a comeback against Mumbai Indians. He has done well as the finisher in his team. Also, he has contributed with the ball as well.

Chris Morris: Chris Morris is in good form in the IPL 2020. He has taken 10 wickets in six games that he played this year while conceding runs below six runs per over. Morris is a key bowler at the death and can trouble Mumbai Indians’ batsmen.

Washington Sundar: Washington Sundar played well against CSK but couldn’t get a wicket in his four overs. He conceded just 27 runs but failed to threaten Chennai batsmen. He will be a key player against Mumbai Indians in the powerplay.

Umesh Yadav: Navdeep Saini got injured during the game against Chennai and he will likely be replaced by a like-for-like replacement in Umesh Yadav.

Isuru Udana: Moeen Ali was added into the playing XI at the expense of Isuru Udana against CSK but the game didn’t unfold to his liking. He scored just one run with the bat and didn’t look effective with the ball as well. Isuru Udana will likely return to playing XI.

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj failed to replicate his heroics against CSK after creating history during the KKR game. He was thrashed in all corners of the ground for 29 runs in his two overs. However, team management can give him another go against Mumbai Indians.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal has been the most consistent bowler for RCB in the IPL 2020. He has taken 16 wickets in the 11 games this year. Chahal will be a key player against Mumbai Indians.

RCB Predicted XI against MI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal