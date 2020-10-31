IPL 2020, RCB Predicted XI against SRH: Kohli to make two changes for Sunrisers Hyderabad clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal raises his bat after completing a half-century during a cricket match of IPL 2020 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (PTI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore have suffered two defeats in a row during the business end of the Indian Premier League 2020. They have looked a little shaky in the bowling department after failing to defend decent targets. RCB are currently second in the IPL points table with 14 points from 12 matches. A victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad guarantees them a spot in the IPL playoffs and captain Virat Kohli would look to get the best out of the team. They are likely to make some changes to their lineup when they face SRH.

Here is a look at the RCB Predicted XI against SRH:

Devdutt Padikkal: The dashing opener has been one of the finds of the IPL. He has provided the assurity and the flamboyance RCB needed at the top. Paddikal scored 74 against MI and will look to again fire against SRH.

Josh Phillipe: The 23-year-old Australian got a game against MI in place of Aaron Finch and he did not disappoint as Phillipe scored 33 runs. He is likely to retain his place.

Virat Kohli: RCB skipper has hit form after some initial struggle. He is one of the top-most scoring batsmen in this edition and will hope top fire again as RCB look to cement a top-two spot.

AB de Villiers: AB de Villiers didn’t look into his element against Chennai and Mumbai. He scored 39 runs in 36 balls against CSK while hitting just 15 against MI. But it is just a matter of time before Mr.360 hits a swashbuckling knock.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann: Dube was brought into the line-up against MI but failed to make a case as he scored just 2 and did not bowl an over. Gurkeerat Singh Mann could replace him against SRH.

Chris Morris: The South African has become a leading bowler for RCB this season. He looked threatening with the ball in hand while hitting some big shots in the latter overs.

Washington Sundar: Washington Sundar has been very difficult to get runs off this season. He went for just 20 runs against MI and Kohli would look for his services again when they play SRH.

Umesh Yadav: Navdeep Saini got injured during the game against Chennai and RCB missed the services of a premier fast-bowler. He could come in against SRH to provide a boost to the pace battery,.

Isuru Udana: Dale Steyn was picked by RCB against MI but he proved very costly. Udana is likely to make a comeback in his place.

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj took two wickets against MI and has played his part in RCB’s success. Kohli will put his trust in the bowler to replicate his performance against SRH.

Yuzvendra Chahal: He is the leading bowler for RCB and has taken 18 wickets in the 12 games this year. An impressive performance from the leg-spinner is key for RCB to succeed.

RCB Predicted XI against MI: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Phillippe, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal