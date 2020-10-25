IPL 2020: RCB Predicted XI vs CSK - Virat Kohli likely to retain dominant playing XI

Photo of Royal Challengers Bangalore team from an IPL 2020 match in UAE (Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore put on a splendid performance against Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game. They picked up an 8-wicket win after bowling out KKR for 84. Facing off against a Chennai Super Kings side that just lost their first-ever game by 10 wickets, this appears to be an easy challenge for Virat Kohli & Co., and he will likely retain the same playing XI.

Here are our predicted XI for RCB against CSK:

Devdutt Padikkal: Devdutt Padikkal has shown why he is regarded as one of the future prospects for India.

Aaron Finch: Aaron Finch has been far from his best, but he has certainly started to showcase the damage he can do from top.

Virat Kohli (c): Virat Kohli has been unstoppable ever since he has found his form with the bat.

AB de Villiers (wk): AB de Villiers has returned to his match-winning best and he always finds a way to save RCB from drowning.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann: Gurkeerat Singh has not got enough chances to showcase his talent with the bat, but he has been more than a useful fielder.

Washington Sundar: Washington Sundar, with each game, is giving the selectors multiple reasons why he should be part of the India T20 World Cup team.

Chris Morris: Chris Morris has been the best allrounder of the IPL 2020, and also the reason for bringing balance to the RCB team.

Isuru Udana: Isuru Udana has proven to be useful bowler for RCB in the death overs.

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj showcased what he can do against KKR with the new ball.

Navdeep Saini: Navdeep Saini has learnt a lot from some of the best bowlers around him. He has been a key bowling figure for RCB.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal can contain run flow and can also pick up wickets. He will be key against CSK.

RCB Predicted XI vs CSK: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal