IPL 2020, RCB predicted XI vs DC: One change in top-order can ensure RCB’s playoff seat

Despite holding the 2nd place on the points table, three consecutive losses have left Royal Challengers Bangalore battered and bruised. However, they need to shrug it off and pull up their socks for the penultimate league match, where they face Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi. In order to qualify for the playoffs, RCB desperately need to win their final league fixture with Virat Kohli likely to make a change in the top of the order to ensure their victory against DC.

Here’s the RCB’s predicted XI vs DC:

1.Devdutt Padikkal: The 19-year-old has been one of the finest picks for RCB this season. He has been a reliable opener throughout the tournament. He would be expected to continue his excellence against RR as well.

2.Aaron Finch: The Australian batsman can be brought back in place of Josh Philippe who hasn’t been up to the mark so far. Finch has done well this season and his experience would benefit RCB in a must-win game.

3.Virat Kohli: Kohli’s bat remained silent in the last couple of games. The RCB skipper has to come up strong and do what he is known for.

4.AB de Villiers: The last two games witnessed an under-fire ABD who failed to contribute much with the bat. The team would need him to go with all his guns blazing against RR.

5.Washington Sundar: Sundar has been impressive with the ball as well as bat. His presence in the middle order strengthens the line-up.

6.Shivam Dube: Dube may replace Gurkeerat Singh Mann in the RR face-off. Presence of Dubey fuels the line-up with a hard-hitter as well a bowling option.

7.Chris Morris: Morris has been the frontline pacer in the RCB camp. He returned wicket-less against the Sunrisers in the previous game. But his bowling prowess keeps him intact in the line-up.

8.Isuru Udana: The Lankan pacer has been a useful overseas bowling option for RCB. He is likely to get another game.

9.Yuzvendra Chahal: Chahal has been handling the spin department beautifully. His capabilities to turn the game any moment remains the key for Kohli & Co.

10.Navdeep Saini: Saini returned after recovering from a finger injury and managed to pick a wicket against SRH. Though he was quite expensive and would hope to learn from his mistakes.

11.Mohammed Siraj: Siraj has to replicate the performance he showcased against KKR. He needs to pick wickets and check the run flow at the same time.

RCB Predicted XI vs DC: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal