IPL 2020, RCB Predicted XI vs DC: One tactical change for Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore have found themselves back in form and this now become their best start in any season of Indian Premier League. RCB have won three games in four matches so far, and their emphatic victory over Rajasthan Royals will certainly signal that the better things are on their way for RCB. RCB captain Virat Kohli’s return to form is another big news for the franchise.

Here is our predicted XI for IPL 2020 clash between RCB against DC:

Devdutt Padikkal: He is the best young performer in IPL 2020 so far. Irreplaceable in the team.

Aaron Finch: Aaron Finch has not been the match-winner he was pegged to be before the start of the season. He needs to do more.

Virat Kohli (c): Virat Kohli is back! Now he needs to bat in the same vein of form throughout the season.

AB de Villiers (wk): AB de Villiers is tremendous in his role for RCB this season. There is nothing he cannot do.

Shivam Dube: Shivam Dube has been used more as a bowler by RCB than as a batsman. He needs to showcase why he can be an effective batsman as well.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann: He has not been tested so far and there is no reason to drop him just yet.

Washington Sundar: Washington Sundar has been sensational in the past two games and praise from Ravi Shastri suggests he could be in World T20 squad for India next year.

Isuru Udana: Isuru Udana has been expensive but he always gets wickets up top, and needs to continue doing so.

Navdeep Saini: Navdeep Saini has been the best pacer for RCB so far and he has been even better in death overs.

Moeen Ali: Adam Zampa might be replaced by Moeen Ali as RCB may look to boost their batting line-up.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal needs to continue doing what he is doing. The Purple Cap holder needs to ensure he does not lose steam.

RCB Predicted XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal