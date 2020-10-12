IPL 2020, RCB Predicted XI vs KKR: Same winning combination for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to continue their winning run when they face Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. They have started their campaign in the IPL 2020 on a high note with four wins in six matches. They are third in the IPL points table and have become one of the favourites to reach the playoffs. They will, however, face a dangerous outfit in KKR who are also contending for the top-four position. Virat Kohli and Co will look to be on their best performance on Monday to consolidate their position in the top-four. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Here is a look at the RCB Predicted XI against KKR:

Devdutt Padikkal: The opening batsman is in fine form in the IPL 2020. In the last game, he looked a little rusty as his strike-rate fell below 100. But he is sure to retain his place.

Aaron Finch: He looked woefully out of touch in the last game against CSK. Finch was unable to find the trajectory of the deliveries before being bowled by Deepak Chahar.

Virat Kohli (c): Captain Kohli played a superb innings of 90 runs against CSK to power his side to a 169-run total. He has found his form at the right time and would be a big danger for the KKR bowlers.

AB de Villiers (wk): AB de Villiers couldn’t contribute much to the scoreboard against CSK but would look to make amends on Monday.

Shivam Dube: He played some useful innings lower down the order and has justified his selection in the team. Dube has been among the wickets also for RCB and is an integral part of the team now.

Washington Sundar: He has performed admirably in the powerplays for RCB. Even though his contribution with the bat hasn’t been good, but Sundar’s ability to suffocate the batsmen in the powerplays will be useful against KKR.

Gurkeerat Singh: The all-rounder hasn’t set the stage on fire in IPL 2020 but has retained his place in the side due to his ability to bowl and bat in equal measure.

Chris Morris: Chris Morris announced his return to full fitness with a bang against CSK as he picked up three wickets. Kohli will rely on his pace again on Monday.

Navdeep Saini: He is the go-to man for Kohli in the pace department. He was economical in their last match and is expected to retain his place in the XI.

Isuru Udana: Isuru Udana has played his role perfectly as a spoil to Navdeep Saini and Chris Morris. He has been good in death overs, and could pip Moeen Ali and Dale Steyn to retain his spot in the team.

Yuzvendra Chahal: He is RCB’s leading wicket-taker in the IPL 2020 and is someone Kohli trusts for providing breakthroughs in the middle overs.

RCB Predicted XI against CSK: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Gurkeerat Singh, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal