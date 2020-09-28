IPL 2020, RCB Predicted XI vs MI: Three changes a possibility for Virat Kohli’s team

IPL 2020 MI vs RCB: Big changes are expected from RCB for MI clash (RCB/Twitter)

The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a heavy 97-run defeat against Kings XI Punjab in their previous game. Facing off against defending champions Mumbai Indians, Kohli will have a lot to prove, especially with questions being raised on his batting and captaincy after the previous game.

Also Follow | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

RCB are likely to make two changes in their teams to improve the balance of the team. Chris Morris, who is still not fit, is likely to sit out once again. Here is RCB’s Predicted XI against MI:

1 Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal will be the perfect anchor for Royal Challenges Bangalore at the top. He needs to find consistency, though. One or two missed games, and he could be replaced at top by Virat Kohli or Parthiv Patel.

Also Read | Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma as Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Mumbai Indians

2 Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch has not been his smashing best in the tournament so far and will feel the need to justify the money that the franchise spent to get him at the auctions.

3 Virat Kohli (Captain)

Virat Kohli needs to bat at No. 3, there is no doubt about that fact. This position must not be tinkered with.

Also Read | Virat Kohli 85 runs away from huge T20 milestone

4 AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers has a dual role of getting big hits away and to settle down the team in precarious positions as well. He can be moved around in the batting order depending on the situation.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma expects top-order batsmen to set the tone

5 Parthiv Patel (Wicketkeeper)

Parthiv Patel will likely replace wicketkeeper Josh Phillippe in the team who has not been off to a good start in the tournament. A like-for-like replacement.

6 Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube needs to do more with the bat. He is excellent in his first two overs, he slows down the run rate, and gets wicket. But he is in the team to provide late flourishes and he needs to showcase he can still hit five sixes in a row.

7 Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali is likely going to replace Washington Sundar. He can provide batting depth and play some big hits, as it was seen in the IPL last year. Ali is also a more experienced bowler than Sundar.

8 Navdeep Saini

Navdeep Saini has easily been the best bowler among RCB ranks. But he needs to chip in more with wickets.

9 Mohammed Siraj

Umesh Yadav has conceded 35 and 48 runs in the two matches so far and he may sit out for Mohammed Siraj.

10 Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn’s position in the team is starting to become a cause of concern. If he is not getting wickets, then Steyn could see himself being replaced soon.

11 Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal has been brilliant for RCB this season and he is the key player for the franchise against MI, who have a lot of heavy hitters in the team.