IPL 2020: RCB ready for UAE with extra measures in place

Hiring a psychologist, ensuring a separate air conditioning duct at the hotel and exclusive lift access are some of the measures Royal Challengers Bangalore are taking to ensure a safe campaign at the Indian Premier League to be held in UAE from September 19. The Virat Kohli led-RCB squad, which leaves for Dubai on August 21, will also be carrying all their equipment from India.

“To secure the bubble further, a whole wing is blocked at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm exclusively for the team. Dedicated facilities like gym, team room, lift, separate AC duct and a restaurant will be permanently reserved for exclusive use of the team. All hotel staff and service members will also be tested and staying in-house,” said RCB chairman Sanjeev Churiwala during a press briefing on Thursday.

Dr Chaitanya Sridhar and Dr Charles Minz have been recruited as sports psychologist and specialist team doctor. After their quarantine, the team will start a three-week camp from August 29. Efforts are also underway to create a bio-secure travel arrangement for the English and Australian players who will be available only after the end of their limited-overs series in the UK on September 16. Australia captain Aaron Finch and England’s Moeen Ali are in the RCB squad.

“The England and Australia players should land on September 17th. The SOP states that they can participate without quarantine provided they satisfy very stringent measures,” said Churiwala.

“After the series, they have to continue to be in the bio-secure bubble. They have to go straight to the chartered flights without getting into extensive emigration process and without getting in touch with the general public. The BCCI is working with the various boards and countries on how it can be done. All these players will have to undergo tests and if everything is clear they will be fit to play in the game. If not, then they have to undergo a seven-day quarantine and three rounds of tests before they participate. It will be touch-and-go. We will see whether some of these players can play or miss some matches. It’s not clear yet.”