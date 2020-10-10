Sections
IPL 2020 - RCB Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between CSK and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 20:48 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

At the end of 15 overs of the 25th match of IPL 2020, RCB's total is 95/4. In the last 5 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 30 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

The 11th over was bowled by Shardul Thakur which was a decent one as 2 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja who kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs.

12 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Karn Sharma which was an expensive one. RCB batsmen hit a six.



The 14th over of the innings was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

9 runs and a wicket came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Sam Curran.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 6.3. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 126 runs.

