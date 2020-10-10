IPL 2020 - RCB Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 25th match of IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings is currently on at DUBAI. Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and decided to bat. Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch opened the batting for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Royal Challengers Bangalore have scored 25 runs for the loss of 1 wicket at the end of the first five overs.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Deepak Chahar who kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs.

Sam Curran bowled an expensive 2nd over of the innings where the RCB batsmen hit a four scoring 9 runs from the over.

4 runs and a wicket came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Deepak Chahar where he kept things tight.

6 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Sam Curran where he kept things tight.

4 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Deepak Chahar where he kept things tight.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 5.0. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 100 runs.

