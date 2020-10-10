Sections
IPL 2020 - RCB Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between CSK and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Oct 10, 2020

At the end of the first innings of the 25th match of IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore has managed to get to a total of 168 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. In the last five overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 73 runs without losing any wicket. Virat Kohli was the highest scorer with 89 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Shivam Dube and Virat Kohli who contributed 74 runs to the innings.

8 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Karn Sharma. RCB batsmen hit a four.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Shardul Thakur and it was an expensive one. RCB's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 14 runs came off the over.

The 18th over of the innings was bowled by Sam Curran and it was an expensive one. RCB's batsmen hit 3 sixes to ensure 24 runs came off the over.



14 runs came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Shardul Thakur which was an expensive one. RCB batsmen hit a six.

13 runs came off the 20th over of the innings bowled by Dwayne Bravo which was an expensive one. RCB batsmen hit a four.

Chennai Super Kings will have to chase down the target of 169 at 8.4 runs per over.

