Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RCB Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 22:21 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 170 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 10 overs was 47 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Washington Sundar bowled the 6th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Washington Sundar who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.



Isuru Udana bowled the 9th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 9 runs from the over.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Chris Morris who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 4.7. At the same stage, RCB were 65/1. Chennai Super Kings need 123 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 12.3.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Oct 10, 2020 22:33 IST
Andhra CM writes to CJI, accuses state HC of trying to topple his government
Oct 10, 2020 22:31 IST
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Oct 10, 2020 20:26 IST
PM Modi, Amit Shah at BJP CEC meet to decide candidates for Bihar polls
Oct 10, 2020 21:25 IST

latest news

Andhra CM writes to CJI, accuses state HC of trying to topple his government
Oct 10, 2020 22:31 IST
Mumbai businessman loses ₹2 crore in a cyber fraud
Oct 10, 2020 22:26 IST
Faces meet fashion in New Yorkers’ mask choices amid coronavirus pandemic
Oct 10, 2020 22:25 IST
Delhi University first cut-off list for UG courses released; LSR pegs score at 100% for 3 courses
Oct 10, 2020 22:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.