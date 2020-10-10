IPL 2020 - RCB Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.
Chasing a target of 170 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 10 overs was 47 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.
Washington Sundar bowled the 6th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.
Yuzvendra Chahal bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.
The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Washington Sundar who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.
Isuru Udana bowled the 9th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 9 runs from the over.
The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Chris Morris who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.
The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 4.7. At the same stage, RCB were 65/1. Chennai Super Kings need 123 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 12.3.
