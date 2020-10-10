IPL 2020 - RCB Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Chasing a target of 170 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 10 overs was 47 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Washington Sundar bowled the 6th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Washington Sundar who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

Isuru Udana bowled the 9th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 9 runs from the over.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Chris Morris who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 4.7. At the same stage, RCB were 65/1. Chennai Super Kings need 123 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 12.3.

