IPL 2020 - RCB Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 44th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 18:05 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Chasing a target of 146 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 10 overs was 82 runs for the loss of 1 wickets.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Navdeep Saini and it was an expensive one as 11 runs came off the over.

Chris Morris bowled the 6th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Moeen Ali who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.



Yuzvendra Chahal bowled the 8th over of the innings where the Chennai Super Kings batsmen scored 6 runs from the over.

Moeen Ali bowled an expensive 9th over of the innings where 12 runs came from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 8.2. At the same stage, RCB were 72/2. Chennai Super Kings need 64 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 6.4.

