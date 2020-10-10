Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RCB Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 25th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 21:59 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 170 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 5 overs was 21 runs for the loss of one wicket. Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis started the chase for Chennai Super Kings, with Shane Watson still at the crease.

4 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Chris Morris where he kept things tight.

Navdeep Saini bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over.

7 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Isuru Udana where he kept things tight.



6 runs and a wicket came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Washington Sundar where he kept things tight.

Navdeep Saini bowled the 5th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 4.2. At the same stage, RCB were 25/1. Chennai Super Kings need 149 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 9.9.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Oct 10, 2020 22:06 IST
Andhra CM writes to CJI, accuses state HC of trying to topple his government
Oct 10, 2020 22:31 IST
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Oct 10, 2020 20:26 IST
PM Modi, Amit Shah at BJP CEC meet to decide candidates for Bihar polls
Oct 10, 2020 21:25 IST

latest news

Andhra CM writes to CJI, accuses state HC of trying to topple his government
Oct 10, 2020 22:31 IST
Mumbai businessman loses ₹2 crore in a cyber fraud
Oct 10, 2020 22:26 IST
Faces meet fashion in New Yorkers’ mask choices amid coronavirus pandemic
Oct 10, 2020 22:25 IST
Delhi University first cut-off list for UG courses released; LSR pegs score at 100% for 3 courses
Oct 10, 2020 22:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.