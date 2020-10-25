Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RCB Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 44th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 17:43 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 146 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 5 overs was 46 runs without the loss of any wicket. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis started the chase for Chennai Super Kings and are still on the crease.

Washington Sundar bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over.

13 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Chris Morris which was an expensive one.

11 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Washington Sundar which was an expensive one.



15 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Siraj which was an expensive one.

6 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 9.2. At the same stage, RCB were 38/1. Chennai Super Kings need 100 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 6.7.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19
Oct 25, 2020 18:59 IST
Nitish Kumar will be behind bars if LJP comes to power: Chirag Paswan
Oct 25, 2020 18:22 IST
IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live: Rohit ’s fitness MI’s major concern; Toss upcoming
Oct 25, 2020 18:52 IST
PM Modi ‘decided’ date of war with China: UP BJP president
Oct 25, 2020 18:45 IST

latest news

Rajan Sushant floats new political outfit in Himachal
Oct 25, 2020 18:56 IST
Shah Rukh Khan fans may adore this ‘wrong answers only’ Netflix India post
Oct 25, 2020 18:59 IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19
Oct 25, 2020 18:59 IST
Ex-BJP leader Gill says no to politics, will fight for farmers’ rights
Oct 25, 2020 18:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.